The 2024 International Production & Processing Expo will feature 36 innovative products and services as part of the New Product Showcase offered at booth BC37118. On Jan. 30 at 2:30 p.m. in the Discovery Zone, booth B43023, IPPE will award three exhibitors with New Product Showcase “Best of the Best” plaques in three categories: animal food, processing and live production.

A list of the featured innovative products and services is available here and through the IPPE app. Stay up to date on the latest information, education programs and activities planned for IPPE by downloading the IPPE app.

The 2024 IPPE will have more than 619,000 square feet of exhibit space and will feature 1,418-plus exhibitors. IPPE is a collaboration of three trade shows — International Feed Expo, International Poultry Expo and International Meat Expo — representing the entire chain of protein production and processing. More information about IPPE, including registration details and lodging, is available here.

Sources: IPPE; AFIA; NAMI; USPOULTRY