3M™ Food Safety will be joining the International Production and Processing Expo in Atlanta, GA, from Jan. 25–27, 2022, and will showcase two new products that are advancing food safety testing in the poultry production industry: the 3M Environmental Scrub Sampler and the 3M Petrifilm™ Plate Reader Advanced. In addition, 3M Food Safety will highlight the 3M Molecular Detection System, named in 2021 as the primary method used by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA FSIS) for detection of Campylobacter in poultry.

The 3M Environmental Scrub Sampler with 10 mL Wide Spectrum Neutralizer is an innovative solution for environmental microbial sampling applications addressing top concerns for food safety testing: neutralizing solution effectiveness, test method compatibility with neutralizing solution, biofilm disruption and bacterial pickup, user-friendly stick with easy detachment, and metal detectability. This technology provides the food manufacturing industry a broad solution for proactive, integrated environmental monitoring and food microbiological testing. Learn more about the 3M Environmental Scrub Sampler here.

The 3M Petrifilm Plate Reader Advanced is an automation technology that gives food safety professionals options to rapidly and accurately image, count and document microbiological colonies on 3M Petrifilm Plates indicator tests. By rapidly automating the colony-counting step of 3M Petrifilm Plates, the 3M Petrifilm Plate Reader Advanced saves food safety labs time and increases productivity. Learn more about the 3M Petrifilm Plate Reader Advanced here.

The 3M Molecular Detection System makes molecular detection of foodborne pathogens simpler and faster. Utilizing loop-mediated isothermal DNA amplification (LAMP) technology, the system provides food manufacturers previously unavailable speed and ease in identifying these pathogens. Consistent and accurate monitoring of Campylobacter prevalence within the pre-production and production areas can control its occurrence in poultry products. The 3M Molecular Detection System was previously named the primary method for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes testing for meat, poultry and egg products, and in 2021 was selected as the primary method to be used by USDA FSIS for the detection of Campylobacter in poultry.

Learn more about the 3M Molecular Detection System here.

In 2022, 3M Food Safety will continue to help ensure the advancement of food safety testing practices and technology. Through lab efficiency workflow procedures and technologies, 3M is a leader in optimizing and modernizing every step of the food safety testing process. In addition, as food safety regulations continue to evolve and customer expectations for safety have intensified, proactive and preventive strategic approaches for environmental monitoring have increased in prominence. 3M’s innovative testing technologies and existing core technologies allow 3M to offer a robust and fully compatible environmental monitoring program.

Source: 3M Food Safety