Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, will showcase its complete line of clean label ingredient solutions for the food and beverage market at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) – the largest event of its kind serving the poultry, meat and feed industries – in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. on January 25 through January 27.

“We are thrilled to meet with IPPE attendees and share some of our latest developments that can help improve yield enhancement, moisture control, shelf life extension, flavor and color retention and food safety of meat and poultry products,” said Courtney Schwartz, Marketing Director, Kemin Food Technologies – North America. “We will also be showcasing an exciting clean label alternative to traditional phosphates. Proteus, our patented line of functional proteins, is a truly innovative solution that allows manufacturers to meet in-demand label claims, reduce input costs and achieve greater yields, all at the same time.”

Kemin Food Technologies – North America is looking forward to meeting IPPE attendees and discussing their latest color, flavor and microbial challenges. The team of food technology experts will be at Booth #C12243 to discuss how the Kemin complete line of clean label ingredients helps processors protect meat and poultry products and increase profitability with solutions that include:

Shelf life extension

Color and flavor protection

Microbial protection

Yield enhancement

Learn more about the Kemin portfolio of ingredient solutions for yield enhancement, moisture control, shelf life extension, flavor and color retention and food safety by visiting the team at Booth #C12243 at IPPE