Global ingredient manufacturer Kemin Industries is showcasing its range of clean-label ingredient solutions during the 2025 International Production & Processing Expo held in Atlanta, Jan. 28-30. At booth #C27155, Kemin will highlight solutions for optimizing efficiencies while protecting color, freshness and safety and increasing yield in meat and poultry products.

“The Kemin team is excited to meet with IPPE attendees this year, as we share our value-added solutions designed to address challenges such as rising costs, food safety, and clean label demands,” said Courtney Schwartz, marketing director, Kemin Food Technologies – North America. “We pride ourselves on anticipating and addressing these challenges, helping processors find solutions to deliver meat and poultry products that are convenient, safe, affordable, and delicious.”

“This year, along with our suite of solutions, we are excited to feature some additional tools we offer to help processors,” said Schwartz. “One example is a new cost efficiency case study we created to illustrate how our Proteus line of functional proteins can help manufacturers increase yield without sacrificing consumer appeal.”

Solutions featured at Kemin's IPPE booth:

Quality and yield enhancement — Proteus functional proteins offer manufacturers a solution to increase moisture retention and throughput while meeting in-demand label claims and achieving greater yields in a variety of meat applications. InnoBLQ is a functional protein developed specifically to help increase quality and yield in a variety of battered, breaded and fried foods.

Color and flavor protection — Fortium products from Kemin can support manufacturers’ bottom line results with solutions that signal freshness with a pleasing appearance by delaying oxidation and maximizing flavor and color retention.

Food safety — BactoCEASE, a line of antimicrobial solutions, has been shown to extend product shelf life without negatively impacting sensory attributes of the final product and can be used as an alternative to sodium lactate and diacetate-based solutions. Available in clean label, liquid, dry and organic varieties.

Source: Kemin Industries