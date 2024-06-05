Global ingredient manufacturer Kemin Industries has received several national and international certifications for food safety at its manufacturing facility in Verona, Mo. The plant, operated by the Kemin Food Technologies – North America business unit, is dedicated to the production of Proteus clean-label functional proteins, used to increase yield and enhance the quality of meat, poultry and seafood products.

The Proteus production plant received Global Food Safety Initiative certification through the Food Safety System Certification 22000 GFSI standard scheme, verifying the effectiveness of the facility’s Food Safety and Quality Management Systems. GFSI certification requires intense preparatory and compliance work from all the operating functions at the location.

FSSC is one of the highest levels of certification in food-safety management systems. This certification combines ISO 22000, a unique international standard based on the HACCP method, and ISO TS 22000-1, which was developed to specify the prerequisite programs related to Good Manufacturing Practices.

Through rigorous review and audits, the manufacturing facility also earned recognition from U.S. regulating bodies, including:

Implementation of Process Verified Program, audited by the Agricultural Marketing Services arm of the USDA.

Organic certification, achieved by following National Organic Program regulations on relevant products produced within the facility.

“We are thrilled to announce the Kemin Verona facility has achieved GFSI certification and is an Approved USDA Process Verified Program production plant,” said Marc Scantlin, president, Kemin Food Technologies – North America. “These certifications are an important milestone at the facility, which was opened to support customer demand for clean label ingredient solutions. Proteus is an ideal functional protein ingredient that makes it possible for manufacturers to enhance the quality and yield of meat and poultry products, reduce input costs, and meet in-demand label claims.”

Opened in July 2023, the state-of-the-art Proteus production plant has the capacity to produce enough functional protein to treat more than a billion pounds of meat, poultry and protein-based applications. The Proteus portfolio of functional ingredients can help food processors naturally retain moisture typically lost in processing, which translates to processing efficiencies — while retaining a more natural, juicy bite.

“The new production capabilities of the Proteus plant provide Kemin the opportunity to partner with more meat and poultry manufacturers to positively impact the quality of our global food supply,” said Scantlin. “We are proud of the GFSI certification and various certifications this Proteus production facility has received since its opening, and we anticipate more to come.”

Source: Kemin Industries