Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80% of the world with its products and services, will showcase its complete portfolio of clean label ingredient solutions during the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) held in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 24–26, 2023. Attendees are invited to visit Kemin at booth #C12643 to discover the latest clean label ingredient solutions that help reduce food waste, improve yield, extend product shelf life and more.

“IPPE is the world’s largest industry event representing the complete spectrum of protein production and processing and is the perfect opportunity to share our latest clean label innovations,” said Courtney Schwartz, marketing director, Kemin Food Technologies – North America. “With costs continuing to rise as supply chain issues persist, it is critical for meat and poultry processors to find solutions to keep production costs down. For example, Proteus, the Kemin patented clean label alternative to traditional phosphates, offers manufacturers a solution to reduce input costs while meeting in-demand label claims and achieving greater yields.”

Kemin is the one-stop shop offering yield enhancement, moisture control and shelf life extension solutions, as well as those that address color, flavor and microbial challenges in meat and poultry products. Visit the Kemin IPPE booth #C12643 to discover the latest clean label solutions that help processors protect meat and poultry products and increase profitability. Solutions include

Shelf life extension

Color and flavor protection

Microbial protection

Yield enhancement

“We will be showcasing our latest fat block technology that enhances yields and quality while retaining a more natural, juicy bite in breaded and fried applications of meat and poultry,” said Schwartz. “This solution acts as a micro-barrier when applied to the breaded surface directly prior to frying and can help processors reduce oil uptake by [25–30%.] We have also seen improved adhesion of the breading, creating a crispier, more delectable bite and enabling less waste in processing.”

“We also invite attendees to join us for our in-booth happy hour on Tuesday or to stop by and have a coffee with our team on Wednesday,” said Schwartz. “We would love to find out more about challenges you may have and discuss how we can help protect the quality of your products and keep them fresher, safer, for longer.”

Learn more about the Kemin portfolio of ingredient solutions by visiting the team at IPPE booth #C12643, or click here for more information.

Source: Kemin Industries