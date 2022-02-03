Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, showcased its complete line of clean-label ingredient solutions for the food and beverage market at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) in Atlanta.

Kemin Food Technologies – North America met IPPE attendees and discussed their latest color, flavor, and microbial challenges. The team of food technology experts discussed how the Kemin complete line of clean label ingredients helps processors protect meat and poultry products and increase profitability with solutions that include:

Shelf life extension

Color and flavor protection

Microbial protection

Yield enhancement

Source: Kemin