The 2023 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) will feature 34 innovative products and services as part of the New Product Showcase offered at booth BC10119. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, IPPE will award three exhibitors with New Product Showcase “Best of the Best” plaques in three categories: animal food, processing and live production.
A list of the featured innovative products and services can be found here, below and through the IPPE app. Stay up-to-date on the latest information, education programs and activities planned for IPPE by downloading the IPPE app.
The 2023 IPPE will have more than 534,000 square feet of exhibit space and will feature 1,180-plus exhibitors. IPPE is a collaboration of three trade shows — International Feed Expo, International Poultry Expo and International Meat Expo — representing the entire chain of protein production and processing. More information about IPPE, including registration details and lodging, is available at www.ippexpo.org.
|
Exhibiting company
|
Booth number
|
Innovation title
|
JBT
|
C12843
|
JCSK-B Skinner
|
WTI Inc.
|
C13149
|
281, the naturally derived phosphate alternative
|
Frontmatec
|
BC9501
|
Robotic Cattle Splitter
|
Scott Automation
|
BC9432
|
Scott Automated Poultry Trusser
|
Intralox LLC
|
C11721
|
Series 800 Heavy-Duty Edge with Clean Release
|
Regal Rexnord
|
BC9449
|
Sealmaster Stainless Steel (SS) Gold Mounted Ball Bearings
|
Phoenix Innovations Inc.
|
C13663
|
Phoenix Firebird Series Needle Injector
|
Polygon
|
C13649
|
ExactAire
|
American Food Tech Group
|
BC9317
|
Horizontal Slicer
|
Mettler-Toledo
|
C13131
|
DXD and DXD+ X-ray Inspection System
|
Murzan Inc.
|
C13143
|
Drum and Tote Unloading Systems
|
Ralco
|
B6657
|
Essential Dry XP
|
Arbourdale
|
B6167
|
Huwa-San TR-25
|
DLB - Dilus Laboratories
|
B8822
|
Coriocox
|
Amlan International
|
B5453
|
Phylox from Amlan International
|
M-Tech Systems USA LLC.
|
B6039
|
Amino Sustainability Module
|
Elanco Animal Health
|
B5839
|
Conquest Insecticide
|
BioChek/Hygiena
|
B7053
|
SureTrend Cloud
|
Cumberland
|
B6025
|
Scout
|
Double L Group LLC.
|
B4807
|
Total Aire System Package
|
DPI Global
|
B8422
|
Micro-Shield
|
Grimaud Freres Selection S.A.S.
|
B7155
|
Weezyou
|
Val-Co
|
B4821
|
Sentry Plus Disinfectant Delivery System
|
Orka Food Technology LLC
|
B7348
|
Egg Tester Plus
|
BinMaster
|
B8403
|
Measure feed bins with Feedview by BinMaster
|
Andritz Feed & Biofuel
|
B6727
|
Metris Vibe Condition Monitoring
|
Vicam
|
B7239
|
Simpler, safer feed quality monitoring
|
Tietjen Verfahrenstechnik GmbH
|
B6529
|
Online Particle Size Controller
|
Datastor-DSL Systems
|
B8560
|
Imperium4Feed
|
NeoSpectra by Si-Ware
|
B7146
|
The NeoSpectra FT-NIR Analysis Platform
|
Sephnos Farm Equipment
|
B4713
|
Turbomate 2
|
Kerry Animal Performance Solutions
|
B8113
|
Everwell PT100
|
Kerry Food Protection & Preservation
|
BC9735
|
Nourishield Multifunctional Preservation Systems
|
Cargill
|
B7317
|
Panorama software
Sources: IPPE; AFIA; NAMI; USPOULTRY
Report Abusive Comment