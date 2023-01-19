The 2023 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) will feature 34 innovative products and services as part of the New Product Showcase offered at booth BC10119. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, IPPE will award three exhibitors with New Product Showcase “Best of the Best” plaques in three categories: animal food, processing and live production.

A list of the featured innovative products and services can be found here, below and through the IPPE app. Stay up-to-date on the latest information, education programs and activities planned for IPPE by downloading the IPPE app.

The 2023 IPPE will have more than 534,000 square feet of exhibit space and will feature 1,180-plus exhibitors. IPPE is a collaboration of three trade shows — International Feed Expo, International Poultry Expo and International Meat Expo — representing the entire chain of protein production and processing. More information about IPPE, including registration details and lodging, is available at www.ippexpo.org.

Exhibiting company Booth number Innovation title JBT C12843 JCSK-B Skinner WTI Inc. C13149 281, the naturally derived phosphate alternative Frontmatec BC9501 Robotic Cattle Splitter Scott Automation BC9432 Scott Automated Poultry Trusser Intralox LLC C11721 Series 800 Heavy-Duty Edge with Clean Release Regal Rexnord BC9449 Sealmaster Stainless Steel (SS) Gold Mounted Ball Bearings Phoenix Innovations Inc. C13663 Phoenix Firebird Series Needle Injector Polygon C13649 ExactAire American Food Tech Group BC9317 Horizontal Slicer Mettler-Toledo C13131 DXD and DXD+ X-ray Inspection System Murzan Inc. C13143 Drum and Tote Unloading Systems Ralco B6657 Essential Dry XP Arbourdale B6167 Huwa-San TR-25 DLB - Dilus Laboratories B8822 Coriocox Amlan International B5453 Phylox from Amlan International M-Tech Systems USA LLC. B6039 Amino Sustainability Module Elanco Animal Health B5839 Conquest Insecticide BioChek/Hygiena B7053 SureTrend Cloud Cumberland B6025 Scout Double L Group LLC. B4807 Total Aire System Package DPI Global B8422 Micro-Shield Grimaud Freres Selection S.A.S. B7155 Weezyou Val-Co B4821 Sentry Plus Disinfectant Delivery System Orka Food Technology LLC B7348 Egg Tester Plus BinMaster B8403 Measure feed bins with Feedview by BinMaster Andritz Feed & Biofuel B6727 Metris Vibe Condition Monitoring Vicam B7239 Simpler, safer feed quality monitoring Tietjen Verfahrenstechnik GmbH B6529 Online Particle Size Controller Datastor-DSL Systems B8560 Imperium4Feed NeoSpectra by Si-Ware B7146 The NeoSpectra FT-NIR Analysis Platform Sephnos Farm Equipment B4713 Turbomate 2 Kerry Animal Performance Solutions B8113 Everwell PT100 Kerry Food Protection & Preservation BC9735 Nourishield Multifunctional Preservation Systems Cargill B7317 Panorama software





Sources: IPPE; AFIA; NAMI; USPOULTRY