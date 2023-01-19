The 2023 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) will feature 34 innovative products and services as part of the New Product Showcase offered at booth BC10119. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, IPPE will award three exhibitors with New Product Showcase “Best of the Best” plaques in three categories: animal food, processing and live production.

A list of the featured innovative products and services can be found here, below and through the IPPE app. Stay up-to-date on the latest information, education programs and activities planned for IPPE by downloading the IPPE app

The 2023 IPPE will have more than 534,000 square feet of exhibit space and will feature 1,180-plus exhibitors. IPPE is a collaboration of three trade shows — International Feed Expo, International Poultry Expo and International Meat Expo — representing the entire chain of protein production and processing. More information about IPPE, including registration details and lodging, is available at www.ippexpo.org.

Exhibiting company

Booth number

Innovation title

JBT

C12843

JCSK-B Skinner

WTI Inc.

C13149

281, the naturally derived phosphate alternative

Frontmatec

BC9501

Robotic Cattle Splitter

Scott Automation

BC9432

Scott Automated Poultry Trusser 

Intralox LLC

C11721

Series 800 Heavy-Duty Edge with Clean Release

Regal Rexnord

BC9449

Sealmaster Stainless Steel (SS) Gold Mounted Ball Bearings

Phoenix Innovations Inc.

C13663

Phoenix Firebird Series Needle Injector

Polygon

C13649

ExactAire

American Food Tech Group

BC9317

Horizontal Slicer

Mettler-Toledo

C13131

DXD and DXD+ X-ray Inspection System

Murzan Inc.

C13143

Drum and Tote Unloading Systems

Ralco

B6657

Essential Dry XP

Arbourdale

B6167

Huwa-San TR-25

DLB - Dilus Laboratories

B8822

Coriocox

Amlan International

B5453

Phylox from Amlan International

M-Tech Systems USA LLC.

B6039

Amino Sustainability Module  

Elanco Animal Health

B5839

Conquest Insecticide

BioChek/Hygiena

B7053

SureTrend Cloud 

Cumberland

B6025

Scout

Double L Group LLC.

B4807

Total Aire System Package

DPI Global

B8422

Micro-Shield

Grimaud Freres Selection S.A.S.

B7155

Weezyou

Val-Co

B4821

Sentry Plus Disinfectant Delivery System 

Orka Food Technology LLC

B7348

Egg Tester Plus

BinMaster

B8403

Measure feed bins with Feedview by BinMaster

Andritz Feed & Biofuel

B6727

Metris Vibe Condition Monitoring

Vicam

B7239

Simpler, safer feed quality monitoring

Tietjen Verfahrenstechnik GmbH

B6529

Online Particle Size Controller

Datastor-DSL Systems

B8560

Imperium4Feed

NeoSpectra by Si-Ware

B7146

The NeoSpectra FT-NIR Analysis Platform

Sephnos Farm Equipment

B4713

Turbomate 2

Kerry Animal Performance Solutions

B8113

Everwell PT100

Kerry Food Protection & Preservation

BC9735

Nourishield Multifunctional Preservation Systems

Cargill

B7317

Panorama software


Sources: IPPE; AFIA; NAMI; USPOULTRY