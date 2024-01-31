The 2024 International Production & Processing Expo recognized three exhibitors with the New Product Showcase "Best of the Best" award. The award acknowledges outstanding exhibitors that have distinguished themselves by developing an innovative technology in products, services or operating techniques that will advance the industry.

Evonik Animal Nutrition was recognized as "Best in the Best" in the Animal Food category for their Ecobiol Fizz soluble and effervescent probiotic tablet. Amlan International was recognized as "Best of the Best" in the Live Production category for their NeutraPath alternative to antibiotics. Laitram Machinery was recognized as "Best of the Best" in the Processing category for their patented, high-precision automated smart chicken nugget grader/sorter.

Their innovative products and services can be viewed at booth BC37118 on the trade show floor and through the IPPE app. Their videos are also viewable on the IPPE YouTube channel.

"We are really excited to announce IPPE’s second annual New Product Showcase ['Best of the Best'] recipients ... Congratulations to these three exhibitors for their innovative technologies," said IPPE show organizers.

Sources: IPPE; AFIA; NAMI; USPOULTRY