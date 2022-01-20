The International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) offers attendees access to the latest in protein and feed technology through exhibits and educational programing. TECHTalks are free, 20-minute technical presentations, offered each day at IPPE. For the 2022 IPPE, 83 presentations will be given in the TECHTalks theaters at Booths B3649 and B8579 in the B-Hall and at Booth C10611 in the C-Hall.

This year’s TECHTalks presentations will address many topics, including food safety, animal welfare, sustainability and feed production, among others. Each presentation will be led by an IPPE exhibitor that will share expertise and experience on the session topic. Attendees can stop by the free TECHTalks education presentations from 10:30 a.m.–4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25; 9:30 a.m.–4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26; and 9:30 a.m.–12:20 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27.

The TECHTalks presentation schedule can be viewed by clicking here and through the IPPE mobile app under the “Education” search. Stay up-to-date on the latest information, education programs and activities planned for IPPE by downloading the IPPE mobile app here.

The 2022 IPPE will have more than 520,000 square feet of exhibit space and more than 1,150 exhibitors. IPPE is a collaboration of three trade shows – International Feed Expo, International Poultry Expo and International Meat Expo – representing the entire chain of protein production and processing. More information about IPPE, including registration details and lodging, is available at www.ippexpo.org.

Source: IPPE



