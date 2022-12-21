The International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) offers attendees access to the latest in protein and feed technology through exhibits and educational programing. TECHTalks are free, 20-minute technical presentations, offered each day at IPPE. For the 2023 IPPE, 72 presentations will be given in the TECHTalks theaters in the B-Hall at booths B3646 and B8675 and in the C-Hall at booth C10611.

The TECHTalks presentations will address many topics, including food safety, animal welfare, sustainability and feed production, among others. Each presentation will be led by an IPPE exhibitor who will share expertise and experience on the session topic. Attendees can stop by the free TECHTalks education presentations from 10:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 9:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 and from 9:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The TECHTalks presentation schedule can be viewed by clicking here and through the IPPE mobile app under the “Education” search. Stay up to date on the latest information, education programs and activities planned for IPPE by downloading the IPPE mobile app here.

The 2023 IPPE will have more than 530,000 square feet of exhibit space and 1,160+ exhibitors. IPPE is a collaboration of three trade shows — International Feed Expo, International Poultry Expo and International Meat Expo — representing the entire chain of protein production and processing. More information about IPPE, including registration details and lodging, is available at www.ippexpo.org.

Source: International Production & Processing Expo