“Exceeding expectations” is the recurrent theme expressed by attendees and exhibitors alike at the 2022 IPPE. Despite the challenges presented by the coronavirus, strong crowds, busy exhibitors and great energy has been evident throughout the trade show floor. This year, IPPE has more than 500,000 square feet of exhibit space and 1,140-plus exhibitors. Attendee numbers will be released after the registration database has been audited for duplications. Sponsored by the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association, American Feed Industry Association and the North American Meat Institute, IPPE is the world's largest annual poultry, meat and animal food industry event of its kind.

“In one word, our business has been strong,” said a 32-year exhibitor at IPPE, reflecting the sentiment expressed by many.

“We are pleased with the excitement displayed by this year’s attendees and exhibitors and their enthusiasm in reconnecting with their colleagues from around the world. The trade show floor and attendee and exhibitor numbers continue to complement IPPE’s unparalleled education sessions, invaluable networking opportunities and extensive exhibits highlighting the latest innovative technology, equipment and services for our industries,” remarked the three organizations.

The large trade show floor remains the central attraction. Numerous companies are showcasing their new products at IPPE, with all phases of the animal food, meat and poultry industries represented, from live production and processing to further processing and packaging.

The comprehensive education program schedule complements the exhibits by informing industry management about the newest issues affecting the industries. The 2022 line-up includes more than 120 hours of education sessions, ranging from meat and poultry quality, to biosecurity as it pertains to foreign animal disease, to processing for antibiotic-free production.

Other featured events include the International Poultry Scientific Forum, the Latin American Poultry Summit, Pet Food Conference, TECHTalks program, Innovation Station / New Product Showcase and publisher-sponsored programs, all of which have been great contributions to the 2022 IPPE.

Source: IPPE