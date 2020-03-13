Smart Vision Lights’ Steve Kinney elected to AIA’s Board of Directors

Smart Vision Lights (SVL), a global leader in the design and manufacture of innovative LED illumination solutions for machine vision and other applications, announced that its director of engineering, Steve Kinney, has been elected to serve a two-year term on the board of directors of the AIA – the machine vision industry’s trade group and part of the Association for Advancing Automation (A3).

“I am proud of Steve being elected to the AIA board. He is a longtime member of the association and a well-known leader in the machine vision industry. He has been an invaluable asset to the Smart Vision Lights team and will no doubt benefit AIA with his wealth of knowledge and insight into our rapidly changing industry,” said Dave Spaulding, Smart Vision Lights president.

“This is a great privilege,” Kinney added. “I have advocated for the benefits of machine vision technology across multiple markets, applications, and end-users over the course of my career, and I am grateful for this remarkable, new opportunity to elevate that advocacy to the industry level. I look forward to fostering AIA’s membership, growth, and agenda as one of the newest members on its talented and committed board of directors.”

Kinney brings many years of experience as an active participant in the AIA community, both as Camera Link Committee chairman for 20 years and as a designated instructor for AIA’s Certified Vision Professional (CVP) course on advanced imagers and sensors. His contributions in these roles have made him a recognizable and trusted figure to customers and fellow suppliers within the machine vision industry.

As an AIA board member, Kinney will bring a strong mix of technical expertise in machine vision, an understanding of diverse customer applications, and more than 20 years of experience with major OEM suppliers to the industry, including leading camera and lighting manufacturers. His diverse technical background also gives him a solid perspective on how to help customers in the automation and robotic industries integrate vision into their systems.

