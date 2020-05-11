Smart Vision Lights expands sales support in Europe with hire of Martin Sulavik

Smart Vision Lights (SVL), a global leader in the design and manufacture of innovative LED illumination solutions for machine vision and other applications, is proud to announce the addition of Martin Sulavik as Regional Sales and Application Manager in Europe.

In his new role, Sulavik joins Tony Carpenter, SVL’s Director of Sales in Europe and Asia, to support growing demand for the company’s products in the European region. Based out of Bratislava, Slovakia, Sulavik will take responsibility for developing new business and strengthening current relationships with partners, customers, and OEMs throughout Northern and Central Europe.

“Smart Vision Lights has a prominent and growing reputation for innovation and quality in Europe’s machine vision industry, and I look forward to working with the company and its partners to continue growing business in the region,” says Sulavik.

Sulavik joins Smart Vision Lights from Cognex Ireland Ltd., where he served as Sales Manager for three years. His industry experience also includes engineering and team leadership roles at KEYENCE International Belgium, which he joined in 2014. Sulavik is fluent in several languages, including English, Slovak, Czech, Spanish, and German.

“We are excited about the addition of Martin to our European Sales Team,” says David Spaulding, President of Smart Vision Lights. “In addition to his multilingual fluency, Martin brings a unique combination of industry and sales experience to SVL, making him the right choice to help us strengthen our business and strategic relationships on the continent.”

