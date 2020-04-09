Foodmate’s OPTiX Thigh Deboner available with cut-up line integration and Auto Transfer-Loader

Foodmate’s OPTiX Thigh Deboner, which uses X-ray technology to detect the kneecap by measuring the thigh bone length to ensure the highest possible yield and cartilage-free meat, is now available with easier cut-up line integration with the Auto Transfer-Loader module (ATL).

The integration with the cut-up system enables more efficient thigh deboning. The Auto Transfer-Loader module (ATL) is available with new and existing machines. It offers labor savings and is equipped to accommodate a variety of bird sizes.

The machine makes a perfect anatomical drum and thigh cut because the leg is always set to the correct height when it is presented to the blade. The OPTiX Thigh Deboner accommodates all bird sizes and adjusts in real time for each leg on the line.

The OPTiX Thigh Deboner can operate at speeds of up to 12,000 thighs per hour depending on the line confi¬guration and bird size. The machine produces cartilage-free meat with minimal bone content which results in minimal trimming while maintaining a hand-cut appearance.

For more information visit www.foodmateus.com.