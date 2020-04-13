Meat and Poultry Industry News

Not-ready-to-eat chicken products recalled

April 13, 2020
Conagra Brands Inc., a Russellville, Ark. establishment, is recalling approximately 130,763 pounds of not ready-to-eat chicken bowl products because the product may contain extraneous material, specifically small rocks, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The frozen, not-ready-to-eat chicken bowl items were produced on Jan. 23, 2020. The following products are subject to recall:

  • 9.5-oz. cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro” with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655001800 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label.
  • 9.5-oz. cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro, BOILS ÈNERGIE Poulet feta et épeautre” with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655003026 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label. 

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P115” printed on the packaging next to the lot code. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and exported to Canada.                                 

The problem was discovered when the firm received consumer complaints about rocks being in the products and the firm then notified FSIS of the issue. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS

