Olympia Meats, a Portland, Ore. establishment, is recalling approximately 862 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) pork deli meat products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The product contains pistachios (tree nuts), a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The RTE pork deli meat products are labeled as Mortadella Classica products but contain Mortadella product with pistachios. These items were produced on Feb. 10 and Feb. 13, 2022. The following products are subject to recall [view label]:

4-lb. vacuum-packed chubs of “OLYMPIA PROVISIONS MORTADELLA CLASSICA WITH GARLIC & SPICES” with best by dates of 06-13-2022 and 07-14-2022 and batch codes of 0422 and 0402.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 39928” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were distributed to locations in Maine, Oregon, and Washington for retail and foodservice distribution.

The problem was discovered when the producing establishment notified FSIS of a retail consumer complaint that the product contained pistachios.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Mallory Pilcher, head of marketing for Olympia Meats, at 253-691-1792.

Source: Olympia Meats