The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert due to concerns that the salad dressing component of ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products containing meat and poultry may contain egg, milk, peanut, or wheat, known allergens, which are not declared on the product labels. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed.

The salad products were produced March 8, 2022 to March 17, 2022. The following products are subject to the public health alert: [view labels (PDF only)]

12-oz. plastic container of "Charlie's DELIVERED FRESH DAILY SOUTHWEST SALAD" with best by dates 3/15/22 through 3/24/22, that may include Thai-style salad dressing, which contains undeclared peanut and wheat.

12-oz. plastic container of "Charlie's DELIVERED FRESH DAILY CHICKEN BLT SALAD" with best by dates 3/15/22 through 3/24/22, that may include Thai-style salad dressing, which contains undeclared peanut.

11-oz. plastic container of "Signature Café THAI Style Salad with White Meat Chicken" with best by dates 3/15/22 through 3/24/22, that may include BBQ Ranch salad dressing, which contains undeclared egg and milk.

The products bear establishment number "P-38458" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail and food service locations in Alaska.

The problem was discovered when the producing establishment notified FSIS that it received a consumer complaint that incorrect salad dressing was included in the salad packaging.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS has verified the affect products are no longer available for sale but is concerned that some products may be in consumers' refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the public health alert can contact Oliver Evans, division president, Charlie's Produce, at 907-258-1412 or anchoragefoodsafety@charliesproduce.com.