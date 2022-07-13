The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert due to concerns that the salad dressing component of ready-to-eat (RTE) Caesar salad with chicken may contain egg, a known allergen, which is not declared on the finished product label. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers with an allergy to eggs are aware that these products should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.

The Caesar salads with chicken were produced on July 5, 2022. The following products are subject to the public health alert [view labels]:

9 oz. plastic clamshell containers of “TRADER JOE’S CAESAR SALAD WITH WHITE CHICKEN MEAT and Creamy Caesar Dressing” with best by dates of 07/11/22 and 07/12/22, and a lot code of GHNW 186-06.

The products bear establishment number “P-46987” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to Trader Joe’s locations in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.

The problem was discovered when the producing establishment notified FSIS that they were informed by a store that the salad dressing packets in the Caesar salad product appeared incorrect. The dressing packets with the salad contain Sweet and Spicy Vinaigrette and not the Creamy Caesar Dressing. These dressing packets are unlabeled and contain egg, which is not declared on the finished product packaging.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS has verified the affected products are no longer available for sale but is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the public health alert can contact GH Foods NW, LLC Customer Service at 888-449-9388. Members of the media with questions about the public health alert can contact Neila Alamo, GH Foods NW, LLC, at nalamo@calavo.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day here.

Source: USDA-FSIS