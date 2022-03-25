The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert due to concerns that the chicken breast in ready-to-eat chicken breast meal kits may contain wheat and soy, known allergens, which are not declared on the product labels.

FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed.

The chicken breast meal kits were produced March 19, 2022 to March 22, 2022. The following products are subject to the public health alert:

11.55 oz. plastic containers of “freshly made meal CHICKEN BREAST” with sell by dates of 03/26/22 through 03/29/22, and lot codes of TFNE078, TFNE079, TFNE080 and TFNE081.

11.55 oz. plastic containers of “Hannaford freshly made meal chicken breast” with sell by dates of 03/26/22 through 03/29/22, and lot codes of TFNE078, TFNE079, TFNE080, and TFNE081.

The products bear establishment number “P-46638” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont.

The problem was discovered when the producing establishment notified FSIS they observed different seasonings than usual on the product labeled as grilled chicken breast while preparing the chicken meal kits.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS has verified the affect products are no longer available for sale but is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the public health alert can contact customercare@taylorfarms.com or 855-455-0098.

Source: USDA