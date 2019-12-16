FSIS issues public health alert for chicken soup due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for chicken soup products imported from Canada that were produced by Canyon Creek Soup Co. Ltd., a Canadian establishment, because the products are misbranded and contain wheat and soy, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) notified FSIS that the Canadian establishment was recalling the chicken soup product after receiving consumer complaints. The products were distributed exclusively in the United States.

The refrigerated butter chicken soup was produced on January 21, 2019. The following products subject to the public health alert are:

16-oz. plastic containers containing “H-E-B MEAL SIMPLE BUTTER CHICKEN SOUP” with a UPC code 0 41220 79872 8 and a best by date of 2020 JAN 21.

The products bear Canada establishment number “#422” inside the Canada mark of inspection. These items were shipped to H-E-B retail stores in Texas.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS