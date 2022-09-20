The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert due to concerns that the raw, ready-to-cook chicken entrée products may contain egg, a known allergen, which is not declared on the finished product label. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers with an allergy to eggs are aware that these products should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.

The bacon-cheddar chicken entree products were produced on Sept. 9, 2022. The following products are subject to the public health alert (view labels):

12 oz. plastic wrapped metal containers containing “aprons READY TO COOK MEAL FOR ONE BACON-CHEDDAR SMOTHERED CHICKEN” with a use by date of 9/21/2022.

The products bear establishment number “P-48176” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to Publix locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that they received notification from their customer that an incorrect label was on the back of the plastic wrapped metal container. The label on the back of the product contains information related to a chicken cordon bleu product, which does not contain egg. The bacon cheddar chicken product contains egg.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers with an egg allergy who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the public health alert can contact Diana Butz, Retail Compliance Manager of Tampa Bay Fisheries, at 813-752-8883, extension 208.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Source: USDA