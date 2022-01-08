Kettle River Products, an Askov, Minn., establishment, is recalling approximately 1,464 pounds of chicken alfredo pizza due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced. The product contains wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The frozen, heat-treated, not fully cooked items were produced on various dates between Dec. 9, 2021 through Jan. 3, 2022. The following products are subject to recall [view label]:

12-inch, 25-oz. plastic-wrapped “KETTLE RIVER Chicken Alfredo Pizza” with lot codes “21343, 21349, 21362, or 22011” stamped on the bottom of the product packaging.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-04203” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail and restaurant locations, as well as fundraiser programs in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered when the company determined that it used labels intended for a different product that does not contain wheat and reported the issue to FSIS.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Lisa Waletzko, owner, Kettle River Products, at (320) 838-3400 or at kwaletzko@kettleriverpizza.com.

Source: Kettle River Products