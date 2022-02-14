Great American Cobbler LLC., a Homerville, Ga., establishment, is recalling approximately 4,272 pounds of chicken pot pie products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced. The product contains soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The frozen Creole style chicken pot pie items were produced August 19, 2021, and November 3, 2021. The following products are subject to recall [view label]:

2-lb. cardboard box sleeve containing “GREAT AMERICAN Pot Pie Handcrafted Premium Creole Style Chicken Pot Pie” with lot codes “21231” and “21307” and best by dates of 02/19/2023 and 05/03/2023.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P47401” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Georgia, Wisconsin, and Virginia.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS label verification activities when it was determined that soy was not listed on the product label.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Laura Trussell, chief operating officer, Great American Cobbler Company LLC., at 912-470-2636 or laura@greatamericancobblercompany.com.

Source: USDA-FSIS