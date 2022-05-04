Safeway Fresh Food, LLC, a Vineland, N.J. establishment, is recalling approximately 717 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) Chicken Caesar Salad products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced. The product contains anchovies, egg and wheat, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.

The RTE Chicken Caesar Salad products were produced April 19, 2022. The following product is subject to recall [view labels]:

13.6-oz. plastic bowl containing “Dole FRESH Takes CLASSIC CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD” with a use by date of 05/05/2022 and lot code S109000 1, located at the top of the front label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 40283” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors in Maryland and Virginia and then further distributed to retailers in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

The problem was discovered when the producing establishment notified FSIS that it received a customer complaint that the product exhibited the incorrect ingredient statement label on the bottom of the bowl.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Joseph Chayka, VP of food safety and quality, Safeway Fresh Food, LLC, at 609-774-4796 or jchayka@safewaygroup.net.