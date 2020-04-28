Supplier News

FSNS C&A wins BRCGS Americas, Certification Body of the Year

April 28, 2020
Food Safety Net Services Certification & Audit (FSNS C&A), a worldwide provider of certification and audit services and audit programs for the food safety industry, has been selected as the BRCGS Americas, Certification Body of the Year.

This prestigious award validates the growing capacity and ongoing integrity of the FSNS C&A Certification program. To achieve this level of recognition, FSNS C&A continuously trains and calibrates members of the audit team to ensure consistency among auditors, and to enable members of the team to learn from each other. 

In addition to being selected as the BRCGS Americas, Certification Body of the Year, Senior Audit Specialist, Michael Sanders, received an honorable mention for BRCGS Americas, Auditor of the Year. Sanders has been with FSNS C&A since 2012 and has a total of 28 years in the food industry.

For more information, visit FSNSAudit.com.

