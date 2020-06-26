Valerie Smith joins FSNS C&A as Technical Manager of Livestock Services

Food Safety Net Services Certification & Audit (FSNS C&A) announced the appointment of Valerie Smith, DVM, as Technical Manager of Livestock Services. FSNS C&A, the industry leader in food safety services, welcomes Dr. Smith where she will work toward expanding the company’s on-farm audit services.

Dr. Smith, who comes to FSNS C&A with more than 25 years of veterinary experience, obtained her B.S. in Pre-veterinary curriculum from Western Kentucky University and her Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine. Dr. Smith is a licensed veterinarian in Kentucky and Tennessee, a PAACO certified auditor, Cow Signals Master Trainer, Food Armor Accredited and FARM Train the Trainer certified FARM 4.0 evaluator.

In her new role with FSNS C&A, Dr. Smith will conduct assessments of livestock certification programs, conduct audits and trainings, and work with producer groups to implement assessment and certification programs within the industry.

“We are very fortunate to have Valerie join the FSNS C&A team”, said John Bellinger, CEO of FSNS. “Her experience, knowledge, and passion for animal welfare are exemplary.”

Dr. Smith was most recently the Manager of Dairy Stewardship at Dean Foods and was primarily responsible for managing and training auditors for dairy evaluations and audits. In addition, she spent 20 years practicing veterinary medicine at the Animal Clinic of Glasgow as an Associate Veterinarian. Dr. Smith is also a member of DCWC, AABP, AVMA, KVMA, TVMA, NMC, KY Cattlemen’s Association, and an avid supporter of the FFA.