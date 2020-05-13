Flatbread products produced without inspection recalled

Ideal Foods, a North Las Vegas, Nev. establishment, is recalling approximately 3,302 pounds of meat and poultry flatbread pizza products that were produced, packed and distributed without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The flatbread pizza products made with meat and poultry items were produced on various dates from October 2019 to April 2020. The following products are subject to recall:

13.5-oz. plastic-wrapped cardboard trays containing “culinevo Artisan Style Flatbread Pizza CARNE ASADA”.

13-oz. plastic-wrapped cardboard trays containing “culinevo Artisan Style Flatbread Pizza CHICKEN SPINACH ARTICHOKE”.

16.5-oz. plastic-wrapped cardboard trays containing “culinevo Artisan Style Flatbread Pizza SIZZLIN JALAPEÑO”.

14.5-oz. plastic-wrapped cardboard trays containing “culinevo Artisan Style Flatbread Pizza MEAT LOVERS”.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 45351A” or “P-45351A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a distributor and retail locations in California.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities, which determined that the firm produced the products without the benefit of inspection. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS