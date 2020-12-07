Continental Glatt Kosher Meats Corp., doing business as First Choice Kosher Meat & Deli Inc., a Spring Valley, N.Y. firm, is recalling approximately 61,504 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) meat and poultry products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The RTE meat and poultry items were produced on various dates from June 26, 2020, through Nov. 20, 2020, with various sell-by dates ranging from October 2, 2020, through April 18, 2021. The products subject to the recall can be found on the following spreadsheet.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 40009” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in New York.

The problem was discovered when the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets alerted FSIS about meat and poultry products produced by Continental Glatt Kosher Meats Corp., without the benefit of federal inspection and bearing the mark of inspection from another establishment without authorization.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS