Perfect Pasta Inc., an Addison, Ill. establishment, is recalling an undetermined amount of heat treated not shelf stable frozen meat and poultry products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The various packages of frozen meat and poultry products were produced between December 2018 and December 2020 and bear an establishment number “Est. 19829/P-19829” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

All products subject to the recall can be found on the following Recall Products List. These items were distributed and sold nationwide.

The problem was discovered when an FSIS investigation determined the firm was reportioning and repackaging amenable products in a secondary location without the benefit of federal inspection. The repackaging facility does operate under the USDA Grant of Inspection for Est.19829/P-19829.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS