Reusable Packaging Association publishes inaugural State of the Reusable Packaging Industry Report

The Reusable Packaging Association (RPA) has published the 2020 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry Report, the first-ever comprehensive analysis of the global reusable transport packaging (RTP) market. An Executive Summary as well as the full report are available on the RPA website.

The 36-page report is informed in part by anonymous insights gleaned from a broad audience of industry experts, including:

Users of reusable packaging (retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, processors, growers, distribution and logistics providers, and government agencies)

Manufacturers and poolers of reusable packaging (pallets, containers, crates, totes, IBCs, drums, tanks, dunnage, racks, carts, dollies, and cargo protection)

Suppliers / service providers to reusable packaging systems (washing & sanitizing equipment and services, sort and return services, asset repair, technology equipment and services, raw materials, engineering & design, and transportation & logistics)

The report includes the following content:

RTP Global Market Size & Segmentation

Analysis of RTP Market Demand Factors (Government Regulation, Public Concern for the Environment, Automation, Labor Availability, Economic Factors, Raw Material Availability, and Transportation)

2020 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry Survey Results:

Demand for reusable transport packaging products & pooling services, prior 12 months (by Material Type, Market Vertical, and Product Type)

Demand for industry service providers, prior 12 months

Expected demand for reusable transport packaging products & pooling services, next 12 months (by Material Type, Market Vertical, and Product Type)

Expected demand for industry service provider, next 12 months

The first State of the Reusable Packaging Industry Survey was conducted between February 10 and March 13, 2020 by the RPA. The survey’s intent was to gather insights into recent reusable transport packaging (RTP) industry performance as well as expert predictions for the future growth of the industry and the trends and market forces that will shape this growth.

According to the report, 66% of survey respondents said demand for RTP products & services increased in the past 12 months, and 85% of survey respondents expect demand for RTP products & services to increase in the next 12 months.

Source: Reusable Packaging Association