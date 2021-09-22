The Reusable Packaging Association (RPA) has announced its 11th Reusable Packaging Pavilion at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, September 27-29, with RPA member exhibitors of reusable transport packaging products and related services. The Reusable Packaging Pavilion will feature 30 exhibitors:

Girton Manufacturing, Booth #7901

Bonar Plastics, Booth #7903

C2it Inc., Booth #7905

Craemer U.S. Corp., Booth #7906

Horen CoRTP+, Booth #7907

Technology Container Corp (TCC), Booth #7909

Kayaplas Kayalar Plastik San. Ve Tic A.S., Booth #7910

Perfect Pallets, Booth #7911

ORBIS, Booth #8001

Liviri, Booth #8004

Reusable Transport Packaging, Booth #8006

TriEnda Holdings LLC, Booth #8008

SSI Schaefer Systems, Booth #8011

Elkhart Plastics, Booth #8013

ID Plastics, Booth #8017

Schoeller Allibert, Booth #8019

The Kennedy Group, Booth #8104

Ongweoweh Pooling, Booth #8107

Greystone Logistics, Booth #8109

Monoflo International, Booth #8111

48forty Solutions, Booth #8114

Acsis Inc., Booth #8118

PTM, Booth #8120

Vantage Plastics, Booth #8205

Wiliot, Booth #8208

iGPS Logistics, Booth #8211

Haidlmair, Booth #8213

CargoTuff, Booth #8214

NimbeLink, Booth #8215

Worldwide Foam, Booth #8310

A preview of the innovative reusable packaging products and solutions on display in the Pavilion can be found on the RPA website, here.

RPA is a non-profit trade organization representing and promoting the common business interests of member suppliers and users of reusable packaging products and services. RPA promotes the use and value of reusable transport packaging systems, which offer product quality, economic, and environmental benefits to supply chains. For more information, visit www.reusables.org.