The Reusable Packaging Association (RPA) has announced its 11th Reusable Packaging Pavilion at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, September 27-29, with RPA member exhibitors of reusable transport packaging products and related services. The Reusable Packaging Pavilion will feature 30 exhibitors:
- Girton Manufacturing, Booth #7901
- Bonar Plastics, Booth #7903
- C2it Inc., Booth #7905
- Craemer U.S. Corp., Booth #7906
- Horen CoRTP+, Booth #7907
- Technology Container Corp (TCC), Booth #7909
- Kayaplas Kayalar Plastik San. Ve Tic A.S., Booth #7910
- Perfect Pallets, Booth #7911
- ORBIS, Booth #8001
- Liviri, Booth #8004
- Reusable Transport Packaging, Booth #8006
- TriEnda Holdings LLC, Booth #8008
- SSI Schaefer Systems, Booth #8011
- Elkhart Plastics, Booth #8013
- ID Plastics, Booth #8017
- Schoeller Allibert, Booth #8019
- The Kennedy Group, Booth #8104
- Ongweoweh Pooling, Booth #8107
- Greystone Logistics, Booth #8109
- Monoflo International, Booth #8111
- 48forty Solutions, Booth #8114
- Acsis Inc., Booth #8118
- PTM, Booth #8120
- Vantage Plastics, Booth #8205
- Wiliot, Booth #8208
- iGPS Logistics, Booth #8211
- Haidlmair, Booth #8213
- CargoTuff, Booth #8214
- NimbeLink, Booth #8215
- Worldwide Foam, Booth #8310
A preview of the innovative reusable packaging products and solutions on display in the Pavilion can be found on the RPA website, here.
RPA is a non-profit trade organization representing and promoting the common business interests of member suppliers and users of reusable packaging products and services. RPA promotes the use and value of reusable transport packaging systems, which offer product quality, economic, and environmental benefits to supply chains. For more information, visit www.reusables.org.