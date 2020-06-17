FPSA offers new webinar: Overcoming Reliability Challenges

No one can afford downtime as a result of equipment failure. Downtime from a single piece of equipment can halt production and lead to product and revenue loss. Join Robert Champion, President of InnoFlex Solutions, LLC, and Frank Latino, Head of Market Product Management for Festo Corporation, as they discuss the proactive ways to increase the reliability - and extend the life - of your plant’s central equipment. This webinar is brought to you by FPSA's Packaging Network and will be moderated by Editorial Director of BNP Media, Kristin Joker.

Source: FPSA