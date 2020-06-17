Meat and Poultry Industry News

FPSA offers new webinar: Overcoming Reliability Challenges

The National Provisioner News Briefs
June 17, 2020
Industry News
KEYWORDS equipment downtime / webinar
Reprints
No Comments

No one can afford downtime as a result of equipment failure. Downtime from a single piece of equipment can halt production and lead to product and revenue loss. Join Robert Champion, President of InnoFlex Solutions, LLC, and Frank Latino, Head of Market Product Management for Festo Corporation, as they discuss the proactive ways to increase the reliability - and extend the life - of your plant’s central equipment. This webinar is brought to you by FPSA's Packaging Network and will be moderated by Editorial Director of BNP Media, Kristin Joker.

Click here for more information or to register for the event.

Source: FPSA

Subscribe to The National Provisioner

 

Email Icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Recent Articles by Industry News

Are antimicrobial floors the heroes they promise to be?

Microbarrier Elite becomes PSSI’s first residual surface antimicrobial product for the foodservice industry

Agribusiness organizations call on President Trump to ensure implementation of U.S. China Phase One Trade Agreement

Wayne Farms online chicken sales prove popular with local purchasers

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.