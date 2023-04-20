FFP, an innovator, formulator, and producer of vegetable- and fruit-based clean label ingredient solutions, recently added a complimentary webinar titled “Don’t be a Phossil, Ditch the Phosphates” to its website. This new resource is designed to help meat processors eliminate synthetic ingredients, such as phosphates, and achieve a clean label with the aid of FFP’s VegStable Plus performance solution.

“Today’s consumers are calling for clean, transparent labels and are willing to pay a premium to have them,” said Jenna Callahan, category manager, FFP. “By eliminating phosphates from protein products, manufacturers can meet consumer demand and capitalize on front-of-pack claims such as ‘no artificial ingredients’, ‘no additives and preservatives’, and ‘all-natural’. However, cleaning up a meat label has many challenges, especially when eliminating phosphates. When doing so, meat processors may struggle with yield, texture, flavor, color, shelf life, and consumer appeal. We hope this new webinar will inspire manufacturers to ditch undesirable ingredients and learn how to maximize performance with our VegStable Plus solution to create a new generation of clean label meats.”

The FFP webinar “Don’t be a Phossil, Ditch the Phosphates” is designed to help manufacturers achieve a clean label while enhancing the quality and protecting the flavor of meat products. The webinar offers key highlights, including:

Clean label trends and growing demand for natural ingredients in the meat industry

Process challenges when eliminating phosphates in meat

FFP’s natural phosphate replacement VegStable Plus and advantages it offers manufacturers

Plus and advantages it offers manufacturers Application and sensory data of VegStable Plus showing consumer preference for this clean label alternative over traditional phosphates

“At FFP, we are committed to improving the food we eat by producing real ingredients from nature that work,” said Jason Reicks, VP of market development, Florida Food Products. “Our VegStable Plus solution is a plant-based ingredient made from natural rice bran extract that allows processors to replace synthetic ingredients like phosphates, starches, and carrageenan. It offers many benefits including enhanced meat juiciness, flavor, and texture, reduced purge, and improved shelf life and yield. Our team is proud to provide a solution that enables our customers to meet clean label demands while providing great taste to consumers with products they will buy again and again.”

FFP delivers clean label products offering nature’s ingredients with functionality and flavor. From real brewed tea, herbals, and coffee extracts, to fermented vegetable juice concentrates, natural clean energy products, fruit and vegetable juice powders, and natural flavors, FFP offers manufacturers all the necessary components to create products for consumers.

Click here to access this complimentary webinar “Don’t Be a Phossil, Ditch the Phosphates.”

Visit https://floridafood.com to learn more about how partnering with FFP opens potential for creating the next line of all-natural products for customers.

Source: Florida Food Products Inc.