Florida Food Products (FFP) has launched a new plant-based antioxidant, VegStable Fresh, during the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) in Atlanta, Georgia. IPPE attendees were invited to FFP booth #C13023 to learn more about VegStable Fresh, an exciting new clean label alternative to chemical additives (e.g., BHA/BHT). This innovative new plant-based antioxidant—derived from green tea, rosemary, acerola, and rice bran extract—allows for a simpler label that maintains the desired color and flavor of meat and poultry products while also extending their shelf life.

“Our team is excited to launch our latest clean label antioxidant solution, VegStable Fresh, at IPPE 2022,” said Christopher Naese, vice president, business development, Florida Food Products. “VegStable Fresh is an ideal clean label alternative to chemical antioxidants that makes it possible to maintain the quality and freshness of meat and poultry products, such as fresh and cooked pork sausage, and ground turkey, with the power of plants. In ground turkey applications, VegStable Fresh has not only improved shelf-life extension and provided rancidity prevention but is also aiding purge reduction and enhancing texture. No chemicals, less spoilage, more consumer appeal means a win for everyone.”

Crafted from compounds inherently found in nature, VegStable Fresh helps delay oxidation to lock in the original integrity of meat and poultry products while naturally keeping the off-putting effects of oxidation at bay, with a clean and simple label.

Benefits include:

Shelf-life extension

Rancidity prevention

Maintain color and flavor

Consumer preferred, clean label replacement for chemical antioxidants (e.g., BHA/BHT)

Broad portfolio for a wide variety of processing scenarios

Ease of use

“Our team of experts look forward to a great show and can’t wait to learn more about how our portfolio of plant-based ingredient solutions can help our partners take their meat and poultry products to the next level with no chemicals, less spoilage and more consumer appeal,” added Naese.

Learn more about FFP by visiting its website: https://www.floridafood.com/processed-and-cured-meat/ and https://www.floridafood.com/protection/

Source: Florida Food Products