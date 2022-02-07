Soft Robotics Inc. showcased mGripAI for the first time in booth C-10866 at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

mGripAI unlocks automation for the food industry by enabling industrial robots to tackle the complex food processing tasks traditionally performed with labor. By combining 3D vision, artificial intelligence, and Soft Robotics' industry-proven, IP69K-rated, soft grasping, mGripAI provides industrial robots with the hand-eye coordination of human workers.

"The protein industry has been hit the hardest by labor shortages and the pandemic has made it even more difficult for food processors to keep up with demand," said Mark Chiappetta, COO at Soft Robotics Inc. "mGripAI enables robots to handle difficult bulk protein handling applications and we're excited to demonstrate this revolutionary technology, for the first time, to the largest protein processors in the world."

"mGripAI opens up a host of new opportunities for CHL customers to address the challenges the industry is facing," said Bryan Stout, CHL sales manager. "Our ability to implement or enhance their robotic systems using artificial intelligence is a game-changer. It enables us to offer advanced capabilities using better object tracking for moving and placing products, delivering results not previously attainable."

Source: Soft Robotics, Inc.



