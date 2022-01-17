ABB will demonstrate how poultry industry customers can improve productivity and safety with the company’s innovative solutions and knowledgeable expertise at IPPE Expo 2022, January 25–27 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. ABB experts will be available during the expo to discuss the safety and reliability customers can expect from ABB products and solutions including the company’s energy efficient motors, drives and services.

Attendees will discover how ABB can provide poultry plants safe, efficient and sustainable solutions using ABB‘s ACS line of variable frequency drives. ABB drives come complete with essential features built-in to simplify selection, installation and use.

ABB and Baldor-Reliance industrial electric motors combine the best available materials with superior technology to meet any food zone requirement. ABB’s food safe motors are designed with IP69 protection against high pressure water sprays maximizing the life of products when used in sanitary applications. Ultra premium efficiency EC Titanium motors paired with ABB drives offer up to IE5+ efficiency saving capabilities to help maintain productivity.

Visit ABB at Booth B7339 in Atlanta or learn more about how to bring safety and reliability to your facility with ABB’s innovative poultry solutions at ABB.com.

Source: ABB