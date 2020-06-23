Foster Farms introduces Smart Crust pizza

Meat and Poultry Industry NewsNew Consumer ProductsChicken

June 23, 2020
Pizza is America’s favorite food but with more than half of Americans reporting that they are trying to reduce carbohydrates in their diet, eating pizza becomes quite a dilemma.  Foster Farms has found a solution with their New Smart Crust frozen pizza.  Available in three delicious varieties that will satisfy any pizza craving: Four Cheese, Uncured Pepperoni and Uncured Bacon Club.  Each Smart Crust pizza cuts carbs down to 4 grams per serving while providing 25 grams of protein, because the unique crust is crafted from Foster Farms chicken breast, egg whites and cheese instead of flour.  Smart Crust pizza is gluten-free, grain free and Keto-certified. Hot and ready from the oven in 15 minutes, Smart Crust pizza retails for $5.99 per 8-8.5-ounce package.

“We know that eating healthy and cutting carbs is something more consumers are trying to do, including looking for gluten-free choices,” said Jennifer Corsiglia-Keim, Marketing Director, Foster Farms. “Finding delicious low carb options for foods we crave isn’t always easy. With Smart Crust, you get everything you love about pizza but without the carbs. This is pure pizza joy instead of pizza guilt.”

Smart Crust is now available in the personal size frozen pizza section of select markets nationwide including:

  • Los Angeles
  • San Diego
  • Seattle
  • Tacoma
  • Portland, Ore.
  • Salt Lake City
  • Denver
  • Tucson
  • Houston
  • Dallas/Fort Worth
  • Wichita
  • Indianapolis
  • Cincinnati
  • Columbus
  • Nashville
  • Raleigh-Durham
  • Richmond
  • Atlanta  

Major retailers participating in the Smart Crust launch include, Kroger, Albertsons, and Safeway. Harris Teeter will carry Smart Crust at stores in North and South Carolina. Starting in late July, consumers looking to find the nearest store carrying Smart Crust can visit the Foster Farms store locator www.fosterfarms.com/where-to-buy. Foster Farms’ Smart Crust launch will be supported by a digital and social media campaign beginning in late July. To learn more about Smart Crust, please visit www.fosterfarms.com/products/pizza.

Source: Foster Farms

