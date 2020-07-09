FSIS issues public health alert for RTE diced chicken products

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert because BrucePac, a Durant, Okla. establishment, distributed approximately 16,800 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) diced chicken products that were misbranded. The product may contain soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label, due to potential cross contamination. A recall was not requested because the affected product is not available for consumers to purchase.

The RTE diced chicken items were packed on June 22, 2020. The following product is subject to the public health alert:

25-lb. cardboard boxes containing 5-lb bags of “GRILLED SEASONED NATURAL DICED CHICKEN BREAST WITH RIB MEAT” with a CODE DATE: 061100 and PACK DATE 06/22/20.

The product bears establishment number “51205/P-51205” below the USDA mark of inspection. The product was handed out to consumers in the San Antonio, Texas area as part of a food bank program on June 29, 2020.

The problem was discovered by the firm during a product documentation review where they realized that there was potential cross contamination with marinade containing soy.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS