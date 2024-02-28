The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for Nurture Life’s Chicken Parm with Super Veggie Spaghetti meal products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen. The product’s spaghetti component contains egg white, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers with an allergy to egg are aware that this product should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the affected product is no longer available for purchase.

The fully cooked, not-shelf-stable chicken meals were produced between Dec. 27, 2023, and Feb. 20, 2024. The following product is subject to the public health alert:

5.9-ounce tray with sleeve label containing “nurture life KIDS MEALS CHICKEN PARM WITH SUPER VEGGIE SPAGHETTI” with “enjoy by” dates ranging from Jan. 9 to March 1, 2024.

The chicken meal packaging does not have a USDA mark of inspection. These items were sold online and shipped directly to consumers nationwide.

The problem was discovered when FSIS was notified that the firm, during an internal audit, discovered that egg was not declared on the label.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Members of the media with questions about this public health alert can contact Frank Chen, chief marketing officer of Nurture Life Inc., at 312-517-1888 or by email at fchen@nurturelife.com. Consumers with questions about this public health alert can contact Jennifer Chow, co-founder of Nurture Life Inc., at 312-517-1888 by or email at jchow@nurturelife.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day.

