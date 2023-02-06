The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for frozen chicken products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen. The product contains cashews, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers with allergies to cashews are aware that these products should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because it is believed that the products are no longer available for consumers to purchase.

The frozen products are labeled as Chicken Korma with Basmati Turmeric Rice but may contain Vegetable Tikka Masala with Turmeric Rice. This item was produced on Nov. 8, 2022. The following product is subject to the public health alert:

10-ounce containers of “Wegmans Chicken Korma with Basmati Turmeric Rice” with Best By 08 NOV 2023

The products subject to the public health alert bear establishment number “P-34641” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in New York and Pennsylvania.

The problem was discovered when the producing establishment notified FSIS that they received consumer complaints reporting that product labeled as chicken korma actually contained vegetable tikka masala. The vegetable tikka masala contains cashews not declared on the chicken korma product label.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the public health alert can contact Giovanni Gomez, director of business development, Cafe Spice, at 845-863-0910 or Giovanni@cafespice.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Source: USDA's FSIS