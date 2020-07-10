Kalahari Snacks continues to innovate meat snacks category with first-to-market crisps

Kalahari Snacks, known for being the category creator of biltong in the US, announced the launch of their innovative new meat snack, Kalahari Crisps. Kalahari continues to push boundaries within the meat snacks category with the introduction of Kalahari Crisps, made from the brand’s beloved South African-inspired biltong. The new crisps are simply spiced top round beef, sliced and roasted to reach the perfect crunch. Available in three delicious flavors - Original, Southwest Verde, and Rosemary Citrus - Kalahari Crisps are packed with 20g of protein, 0 carbs and 0 sugar and enough flavor and crunch to satisfy all of life’s cravings.

Kalahari Snacks continues to revolutionize what consumers think about meat snacks by creating delicious, convenient, and authentic options that are made from high-quality, clean, unprocessed simple ingredients that inspire the adventurous snacker. Kalahari Crisps were created for the mindful muncher - the perfect snack that is convenient, full of flavor and better-for-you. These roasted beef chips feature a texture equivalent to a crunchy chip, so those that need more from their meat snacks are satisfied with the macronutrient benefits similar to biltong with that added crunch. With only 100 calories per serving and Keto, Paleo and Whole30 friendly, the Kalahari Crisps can be enjoyed by all.

“We are extremely passionate about what we do and the products we bring to the table with the purpose of creating snacks that meet the needs of our consumers,” said Brett Johnston, Co-founder of Kalahari Snacks. “Going back to my South African roots, we wanted to make sure the newest Kalahari product was just as simple and delicious as our last. As the concept of Kalahari began after the adventure of a lifetime, we wanted to continue powering individuals through their everyday adventures by creating a snack that is packed with good for you fuel and most of all, incredibly tasty and crunchy! When you have Kalahari Crisps in hand you can be sure you’re never wasting a single bite of life.”

Kalahari Crisps are available now at kalaharisnacks.com, and will be rolling out on Amazon in July and Sprouts in August for an SRP of $4.99. For more information on Kalahari Snacks, visit kalaharisnacks.com.

Source: Kalahari Snacks