Tarheel Distributors Inc., a North American supplier of aftermarket parts to the meat processing manufacturing industry, has a new leader. Carsten Soendergaard has been appointed president of the company. In this role, Soendergaard is responsible for establishing the vision, strategic and operational plans for the company’s aftermarket business activities encompassing parts supply, service and support.

Soendergaard comes to Tarheel Distributors with extensive background and experience in business management, strategy and execution in food-related manufacturing industries. Most recently he served as president, managing director and chief commercial office for RONDO, the North American subsidiary of a European-based OEM bakery equipment manufacturing company. He has also led international service business activities at Tomra Sorting Solutions, as well as at Foss Analytical in Europe and the United States.

Fluent in four languages, Soendergaard’s educational background includes degrees in business administration and mechanical engineering from educational institutions in Denmark and the United States.

Soendergaard’s wide-ranging background and experience provide the leadership qualities necessary to grow aftermarket business activities while providing exceptional customer service and increased brand awareness in the marketplace.

