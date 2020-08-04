Biorigin’s Feed Business sector has recently been restructured. Alessandro Lima, working in the company since 2019, is now the Biorigin´s Global Feed Business Manager.

Lima, DVM and specialized in marketing, has more than 20 years of experience in renowned multinational animal health companies, where he worked in marketing, product and sales management.

Claudia Mônaco has recently joined the sales team as Sales Manager for Brazil. Mônaco, also DVM and specialized in marketing, worked for more than 15 years in multinational companies of different industries.

Thaila Putarov has become part of our renowned technical sales team as Global Technical Manager for Pets. Putarov is an animal scientist, and has M.Sc and a Ph.D. degrees in Pet Nutrition by UNESP, Botucatu, Brazil. During the last few years, Ms. Putarov was the head of the Pet Nutrition Research Lab at FCAV-UNESP, working with product development, and evaluation of feedstuffs and feed processing methods.

Biorigin’s strategy is to add value to its customers’ products by supplying quality animal nutrition products to enhance animal productivity, health, and welfare. “We have bold growth goals. Restructuring the team will bring the experience required by our company to explore new opportunities that will add to our customer-focused strategy, in which engagement and personalized technical sales differentiates us from the competitors,” comments Mário Steinmetz, Biorigin’s commercial director, on the new hires and restructuring.

Vanderlei de Abreu, Biorigin’s R&D Center Manager, explains that “at Biorigin, R&D is considered a strategic pillar to leverage new businesses.” Consistent with the new strategy for the animal nutrition sector, R&D proposed a novel way of working and also the consolidation of a more dedicated and specialized scientific-technical structure in the Feed sector. “Counting with exceptionally qualified professionals is part of the company’s business strategy,” adds Abreu.

This required new professionals to be hired by R&D, which now counts with a powerful team.

Fernanda Darpassolo de Souza, biologist, M.Sc. in Food Science and specialized in project management, has worked as a researcher in Biorigin since 2015, and she is responsible for monitoring our portfolio and managing new feed projects.

Anderson Dias Santos, animal scientist, and Ph.D. in Animal Nutrition and Production, joined the R&D team by the end of 2019 as a researcher, and he is responsible for experimental protocols, product analysis, and patents.

At that time, Robson Barducci was hired as an R&D Expert. Barducci is graduated in Animal Science and a Ph.D. in Grazing Livestock, and is specialized in project, business, and agribusiness management. In the R&D sector, he is responsible for innovation, development, technical sales support, promoting the Feed business.

Abreu explains that “the new R&D Feed team is focused on producing research and science associated with the development of products and solutions for the animal nutrition market. Our focus is the constant search for innovative solutions that will allow a greater diversity of our portfolio, aiming at differentiating Biorigin in the market and creating value for our customers. The new professionals can count with our full support in their new positions.”

