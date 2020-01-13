Biorigin presents natural feed solutions for Quality Animal Nutrition at IPPE 2020

Biorigin believes that, by taking care of farm animals, it is taking care of consumers’ health and well-being. At IPPE, Biorigin will present its natural solutions for animal nutrition from Saccharomyces cerevisiae yeast as alternatives of antibiotic growth promoters, as they protect intestinal integrity and natural defenses, ensuring animal development even under challenging situations.

According to Global Monogastric Technical Manager Eliana Dantas, “With the challenge of an antibiotic-free production, producers are looking for solutions to improve productivity and profitability in a more natural way. Biorigin comes to IPPE to showcasing its ingredients for a high-quality animal nutrition that can add value and security to animal protein products.”

The products derived from this mindful method carry an added value desired by modern consumers seeking healthier foods; natural foods, free from antibiotics and hormones used in animal products and artificial preservatives, colors, and flavors; and sustainable foods — consumers are willing to pay a higher price for environmentally friendly brands.

Biorigin will be at the Brazilian Pavilion Booth #A808 presenting its natural ingredients for animal nutrition, health, and performance. Meet the team and learn how they support safe, quality animal nutrition, preventively protecting animal health and ensuring more sustainable animal production for the planet.

IPPE will be held in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, from January 28 – 30 (www.ippexpo.com)

For more information visit www.biorigin.net.