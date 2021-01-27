With the challenge of an antibiotic-free production, producers are looking for solutions to improve productivity and profitability in a more natural way. Biorigin comes to IPPE Marketplace to showcase its natural solutions for a high-quality animal nutrition that can add value and security to animal protein products.

The company has a complete portfolio from Saccharomyces cerevisiae yeast that compose the livestock nutrition program that act as alternative of antibiotic growth promoters, protecting intestinal integrity and natural defenses, ensuring animal development, even under challenging situations, and the producers´ profitability.

The animal protein products derived from this mindful method carry an added value desired by modern consumers seeking healthier and ethical foods; natural foods, free from antibiotics and hormones used in animal products and artificial preservatives, colors, and flavors; and sustainable foods — consumers are willing to pay a higher price for environmentally friendly brands.

Visit Biorigin´s virtual showcase where is presenting its natural ingredients for animal nutrition, health, and development. Meet the team and learn how our solutions support safe, quality animal nutrition, preventively protecting animal health and ensuring more sustainable animal production for the planet.

IPPE Marketplace is a virtual trade show that will be held from January 25 – 29. For more information visit www.ippeexpo.org or www.biorigin.net.