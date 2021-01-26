The North American Meat Institute (Meat Institute) is offering free, on demand educational programming for International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE) Marketplace participants.

“The Meat Institute is committed to offering the same, high quality educational programs IPPE attendees enjoy whether in person or virtual,” said Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts. “This year we are pleased to offer our most popular sessions for the industry through the IPPE Marketplace.”

IPPE Marketplace includes the following programming on demand for registered attendees Jan. 25-29, 2020:

Family Business Focus Steadfast Leadership in Constant Change

Speaker: Tom Emigh, Consultant at The Family Business Consulting Group Analyzing and Responding to FSIS Regulatory Actions

Speakers: Clarissa Moreaux, Director, Regulatory Services, The North American Meat Institute and Roya Galindo, Director, Regulatory Services, The North American Meat Institute The Role of Risk Assessments in Addressing Foreign Material

Speaker: Matt Henderson, Director of Food Safety at Land O’ Frost The ABC’s of Animal Handling

Speaker: Temple Grandin, Professor at Colorado State University and Owner of Grandin Livestock Handling Systems

To request your IPPE Marketplace guide and view these programs go here: https://www.ippexpo.org/

Source: North American Meat Institute