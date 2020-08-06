Motion Industries Inc., a leading distributor of maintenance, repair, and operation replacement parts and a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company (GPC), announced two acquisitions. Motion has entered into agreements to acquire TRC Hydraulics, a Canadian-based supplier of hydraulic products and services, and F&L Industrial Solutions Inc., a distributor of T-slotted aluminum extrusion components. Both transactions closed with an effective date of August 1, 2020.

In business since 1986, TRC Hydraulics has served the Atlantic Canada region with several full-service sales and repair facilities in Canada. In 2019, TRC Hydraulics expanded by opening a facility near Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Along with distributing many lines of hydraulic product, TRC designs, manufactures, and maintains hydraulic components and systems. TRC also engineers customized hydraulic and mechanical solutions, and offers the additional services of experienced fabricators, welders, machinists, and hydraulic technicians.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to grow our business with a leading company that shares the same core values as we do,” said TRC President and CEO Terry Coyle. “We look forward to leveraging the many resources that Motion Industries offers and enhancing our services to provide greater value to our customers.”

Based near San Diego, California, F&L Industrial Solutions has served the southwest U.S. with full-service aluminum extrusion components since 2002. F&L offers local inventory including the 80/20 brand of aluminum, an experienced staff of CAD designers, in-house machining, digital panel cutting, full assembly/manufacturing, on-site delivery, and installation. Custom-designed products include a wide array of enclosures, clean rooms, walls, platforms, cabinets, racks, sneeze guards, tool holders, electrical connections, robotics, specialized carts, and more.

“It’s a perfect fit of our analogous visions and business cultures,” said F&L Industrial Owner, Mike Fanolla, who co-founded F&L. “We look forward to the growth opportunities, and with us joining Motion Industries, our customers can anticipate even greater high-quality service they’ve come to know from our company.”

“We are pleased to welcome these outstanding organizations, TRC Hydraulics and F&L Industrial, to the Motion family,” said Motion Industries President, Randy Breaux. “TRC gives us the opportunity to expand our hydraulics business in the Atlantic Canada markets. And with its aluminum extrusion niche, F&L will nicely supplement our Mi Automation Solutions Group. We look forward to working with the talented people of both companies to grow our market footprint and build on our industry-leading position, creating even more value for our customers in the coming years.”

Mi Automation Solutions Group offerings to customers include control panels, conveyors, machine vision, motion control, network connectivity, pneumatics, robotics, sensing I/O and other automation-related solutions.

