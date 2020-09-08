Motion Industries Inc., a leading distributor of maintenance, repair, and operation replacement parts and a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Applied Machine and Motion Control, Inc. (AMMC), a Kentucky-based supplier of motion control and automation products and services. The transaction closed with an effective date of September 1, 2020.

Founded in 1995, AMMC is headquartered in Park Hills, Kentucky, outside of Cincinnati. The majority of AMMC’s business comprises the markets of Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company’s engineering and application expertise propels its specialty services including motion control, drives, HMI, PC and embedded control, automation control, mechanical, robotics, motors, and mechatronics. AMMC’s customer base consists primarily of OEMs, plus a number of end users.

“We are very excited to join the Motion team,” said David Locke, AMMC President and Founding Partner/Owner. “The cultural fit and our common goals make it an ideal match, and we look forward to contributing to the Company’s growth. Through Motion, we will have access to even more products and capabilities to enhance our value proposition and level of service to our customers.”

“As a premier supplier to the Ohio River Valley area and beyond, AMMC and its talented people will be instrumental in furthering our growth strategy geographically and in the automation arena,” said Motion Industries President, Randy Breaux. “In addition to broadening our offerings to customers, their go-to-market approach and line card are very similar to our other Mi Automation Solutions Group divisions, to which AMMC will be a nice complement. We are pleased to welcome them to the Motion family.”

Mi Automation Solutions Group offerings to customers include control panels, conveyors, machine vision, motion control, network connectivity, pneumatics, robotics, aluminum extrusion, sensing I/O, and other automation-related solutions.

