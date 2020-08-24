Belcampo, pioneer of hyper-sustainable, organic, grass-fed and -finished, Certified Humane meats, broths, and jerky, today announced that Garry Embleton has joined the company as its new co-CEO. A CPG veteran for high-growth, category-leading brands, Embleton brings 25 years of general management, product development, eCommerce, and supply chain operations experience to his role at Belcampo. Co-founder Anya Fernald will continue to serve alongside Embleton as co-CEO, leading the company’s brand, marketing, and product activities.

“Garry joining the team is a massive win for Belcampo. He brings world-class supply chain and operational experience and insights into managing high-growth businesses like ours as well as a keen understanding of the values that are so integral to Belcampo’s mission,” said Anya Fernald, co-founder and co-CEO at Belcampo. “We are eight years into building a brand and supply chain that is disrupting the meat industry for the better, and Garry’s leadership will provide the systems and framework we need to win in the next phase of growth.”

Prior to his role at Belcampo, Embleton served as global vice president of operations and supply chain, e-commerce, new product development, and sustainability for several high-growth SC Johnson lifestyle brands, including Method, Ecover, Babyganics, and Mrs. Meyers. With Embleton’s leadership, these brands were the highest performing in their respective categories over the past five years, with a disproportionately higher presence and growth rate online. All of the brands also led their categories in both innovation and sustainability.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join Belcampo, a company I’ve admired from afar for its mission and impact in the industry for years,” said Embleton. “It’s a real honor to be able to bring my collective experience to help shape the growth and strategy of such an amazing brand and company. Anya and the board have done a fantastic job previewing the opportunity we have in front of us, and the more I learn, the more I’m convinced we are onto something with incredible potential.”

Before his most recent position with SC Johnson, Embleton held roles as chief procurement officer and managing director of SC Johnson’s lifestyle brands in the Asia Pacific, where he doubled revenues in three years while driving profitability. He also led successful supply chain, innovation, and R&D groups at Clorox and Procter & Gamble.

Source: Belcampo